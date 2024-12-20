Previous
My music box which plays Jingle Bells by illinilass
My music box which plays Jingle Bells

Even after 70 years!
20th December 2024 20th Dec 24

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
@illinilass
Barb ace
I love this, Dorothy! Just saw that you had posted how old it is... Amazing that it still works!! What a treasure! I bought myself a Marks & Spencer Christmas biscuit tin that has a music box and light projector on top. It plays Santa Claus Is Coming To Town. :-) Music boxes were a favorite of my mom's and now a favorite of mine!
December 21st, 2024  
Annie-Sue ace
how absolutely, ABSOLUTELY wonderful!
December 21st, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Oh how lovely!
December 21st, 2024  
Diane Marie
Now that has character!
December 21st, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome, how old is it
December 21st, 2024  
Mags ace
A lovely still with your music box.
December 21st, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Neat
December 21st, 2024  
