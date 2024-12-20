Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 603
My music box which plays Jingle Bells
Even after 70 years!
20th December 2024
20th Dec 24
7
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
853
photos
113
followers
157
following
165% complete
View this month »
596
597
598
599
600
601
602
603
Latest from all albums
600
601
43
205
206
602
603
207
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPad Pro (11-inch) (3rd generati...
Taken
20th December 2024 1:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
music
,
box
,
2024
Barb
ace
I love this, Dorothy! Just saw that you had posted how old it is... Amazing that it still works!! What a treasure! I bought myself a Marks & Spencer Christmas biscuit tin that has a music box and light projector on top. It plays Santa Claus Is Coming To Town. :-) Music boxes were a favorite of my mom's and now a favorite of mine!
December 21st, 2024
Annie-Sue
ace
how absolutely, ABSOLUTELY wonderful!
December 21st, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Oh how lovely!
December 21st, 2024
Diane Marie
Now that has character!
December 21st, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome, how old is it
December 21st, 2024
Mags
ace
A lovely still with your music box.
December 21st, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Neat
December 21st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close