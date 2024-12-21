Previous
Celebrating 2 birthdays by illinilass
Photo 604

Celebrating 2 birthdays

🎉 My sister in law was 97 today and Ron will be 77 tomorrow 🎂
21st December 2024 21st Dec 24

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Barb
Wow! 97?! She looks great! Happy birthday to both! Ron and I are both December babies who turned 77 this month!
December 22nd, 2024  
Joan Robillard
Lovely
December 22nd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd
Happy birthday to both ! fav
December 22nd, 2024  
Corinne C
Happy Birthday to both of them! I'd love to look like your sister in law at 97!
December 22nd, 2024  
Mags
Happy birthdays! They look happy!
December 22nd, 2024  
Diane Marie
Hope I look that good at 97!!
December 22nd, 2024  
Shutterbug
They looks so happy to be celebrating another birthday. Nice capture.
December 22nd, 2024  
Carole Sandford
Happy Birthday to both! Ron shares a birthday with me!
December 22nd, 2024  
