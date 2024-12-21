Sign up
Previous
Photo 604
Celebrating 2 birthdays
🎉 My sister in law was 97 today and Ron will be 77 tomorrow 🎂
21st December 2024
21st Dec 24
8
4
Dorothy
@illinilass
597
598
599
600
601
602
603
604
43
205
206
602
603
207
604
208
Views
11
Comments
8
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPad Pro (11-inch) (3rd generati...
Taken
21st December 2024 4:58pm
Tags
birthday
,
celebrations
,
ron
,
maxine
Barb
Wow! 97?! She looks great! Happy birthday to both! Ron and I are both December babies who turned 77 this month!
December 22nd, 2024
Joan Robillard
Lovely
December 22nd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
Happy birthday to both ! fav
December 22nd, 2024
Corinne C
Happy Birthday to both of them! I'd love to look like your sister in law at 97!
December 22nd, 2024
Mags
Happy birthdays! They look happy!
December 22nd, 2024
Diane Marie
Hope I look that good at 97!!
December 22nd, 2024
Shutterbug
They looks so happy to be celebrating another birthday. Nice capture.
December 22nd, 2024
Carole Sandford
Happy Birthday to both! Ron shares a birthday with me!
December 22nd, 2024
