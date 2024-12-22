Previous
Sunrise by illinilass
Photo 605

Sunrise

Break of days getting longer.
22nd December 2024 22nd Dec 24

Dorothy

illinilass
Dorothy
Casablanca ace
Love the framing
December 22nd, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Cool shot with the transparent wreath..
December 22nd, 2024  
Beverley ace
Soooo beautiful, Wow such a fantastic view…
December 22nd, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice
December 22nd, 2024  
