Previous
Photo 606
Ready for Christmas
One of my favourite homes in town decorated for Christmas.
23rd December 2024
23rd Dec 24
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Photo Details
Views
Album
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
22nd December 2024 7:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
house
,
nelson
Rob Z
ace
What a fabulous shot - it looks just beautiful
December 23rd, 2024
Beverley
ace
I really the attention to detail… absolutely beautifully decorated.
December 23rd, 2024
Bill Davidson
It looks beautiful
December 23rd, 2024
Suzanne
ace
I can see why you like it
December 23rd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
December 23rd, 2024
