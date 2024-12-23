Previous
Ready for Christmas by illinilass
Photo 606

Ready for Christmas

One of my favourite homes in town decorated for Christmas.
23rd December 2024 23rd Dec 24

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
166% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
What a fabulous shot - it looks just beautiful
December 23rd, 2024  
Beverley ace
I really the attention to detail… absolutely beautifully decorated.
December 23rd, 2024  
Bill Davidson
It looks beautiful
December 23rd, 2024  
Suzanne ace
I can see why you like it
December 23rd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
December 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact