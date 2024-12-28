Previous
A very lazy day! by illinilass
Photo 611

A very lazy day!

Tonight watched “Irish Wish”. Beautiful scenery, romance, nice. Last night we watched “Carry On”, now that was action packed!
28th December 2024 28th Dec 24

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass

Mags ace
Love the car! Nicely captured.
December 29th, 2024  
Harry J Benson ace
Nice
December 29th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
@marlboromaam
Me too 😊
December 29th, 2024  
Diana ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful movie scene.
December 29th, 2024  
eDorre ace
Sounds relaxing and fun!
December 29th, 2024  
