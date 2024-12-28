Sign up
Previous
Photo 611
A very lazy day!
Tonight watched “Irish Wish”. Beautiful scenery, romance, nice. Last night we watched “Carry On”, now that was action packed!
28th December 2024
28th Dec 24
5
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
871
photos
114
followers
150
following
167% complete
Tags
night
,
movie
Mags
ace
Love the car! Nicely captured.
December 29th, 2024
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice
December 29th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
@marlboromaam
Me too 😊
December 29th, 2024
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful movie scene.
December 29th, 2024
eDorre
ace
Sounds relaxing and fun!
December 29th, 2024
Me too 😊