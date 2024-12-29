Previous
Road trip by illinilass
Photo 612

Road trip

We took SIL out for a drive today, I was sitting in the back seat which has tinted windows. Thought it was interesting to see the scenery with the window half open.
29th December 2024 29th Dec 24

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
167% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
What a difference it makes to see the scene with and without the window. Neat shot!
December 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact