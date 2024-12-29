Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 612
Road trip
We took SIL out for a drive today, I was sitting in the back seat which has tinted windows. Thought it was interesting to see the scenery with the window half open.
29th December 2024
29th Dec 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
873
photos
114
followers
151
following
167% complete
View this month »
605
606
607
608
609
610
611
612
Latest from all albums
213
609
610
214
611
215
612
216
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
29th December 2024 4:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
road
,
trip
Mags
ace
What a difference it makes to see the scene with and without the window. Neat shot!
December 30th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close