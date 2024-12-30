Sign up
Photo 613
Photo 613
Get your ugly Christmas sweater/jumper
Only $7.00 at Walmart!!! What a bargain!
30th December 2024
30th Dec 24
11
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
874
photos
114
followers
151
following
167% complete
606
607
608
609
610
611
612
613
609
610
214
611
215
612
216
613
Views
24
Comments
11
Album
365
christmas
,
jumpers
Mags
ace
Oh I love the one with the sheep! They're so cute!
December 30th, 2024
Babs
ace
They look jolly, but I think I will pass.
December 30th, 2024
KV
ace
I have to agree with Babs on this one! Hey Mags…
@marlboromaam
I think the creatures on the left may be llamas or alpacas.
December 30th, 2024
Barb
ace
Love the llama one! Not enough to buy one, though! LOL
December 30th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
A bargain indeed but I think money per wear they need to be cheap!
December 30th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
@marlboromaam
I think they are llamas or alpacas.
December 30th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
@bjywamer
Me too!
December 30th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Cheap at half the price!
December 30th, 2024
Brooke Lindsay
Not lying, I would bring home the llamas… but then, you should see the giraffe sweater I already own!
December 30th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Love it.
December 30th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Neat
December 30th, 2024
