Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 616
Started snowing about 4 PM
We won’t get too much this round, more expected Sunday and Monday.
The field is full of more than 100 Canada geese behind us. You can see a line of them In the field beyond the tree.
2nd January 2025
2nd Jan 25
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
879
photos
114
followers
151
following
168% complete
View this month »
609
610
611
612
613
614
615
616
Latest from all albums
612
216
613
217
218
614
615
616
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPad Pro (11-inch) (3rd generati...
Taken
2nd January 2025 4:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
January 3rd, 2025
Mags
ace
Nice! I'd be happy with just a little dusting here. =)
January 3rd, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice
January 3rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close