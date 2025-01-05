Sign up
Previous
Photo 619
Snowing at last!
We’ve been waiting all afternoon for it! Finally after dark it has arrived.
Still saying 1-3”, morning will tell.
5th January 2025
5th Jan 25
3
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
882
photos
114
followers
152
following
169% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPad Pro (11-inch) (3rd generati...
Taken
5th January 2025 6:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
Mags
ace
Looking very cold! A lovely night capture.
January 6th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
A nice wintery scenery
January 6th, 2025
Barb
ace
Love seeing the snow falling under the street light!
January 6th, 2025
