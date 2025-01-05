Previous
Snowing at last! by illinilass
Snowing at last!

We’ve been waiting all afternoon for it! Finally after dark it has arrived.
Still saying 1-3”, morning will tell.
5th January 2025 5th Jan 25

Dorothy

@illinilass
Looking very cold! A lovely night capture.
January 6th, 2025  
A nice wintery scenery
January 6th, 2025  
Love seeing the snow falling under the street light!
January 6th, 2025  
