Photo 620
January-July
What a difference a few months make!
6th January 2025
6th Jan 25
4
2
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
883
photos
114
followers
153
following
169% complete
620
Views
16
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Tags
collage
,
january
,
july
Rob Z
ace
What a wonderful comparison!
January 6th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Great juxtaposition!
January 6th, 2025
Mags
ace
Big difference!
January 6th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
good proof of snow!
January 6th, 2025
