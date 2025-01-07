Sign up
Previous
Photo 621
Coopers hawk
Or it could be a Sharp-shinned hawk. Evidently difficult to distinguish between. He sat in our tree nearly a 1/2 hour this afternoon.
7th January 2025
7th Jan 25
5
2
Embed Code
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
885
photos
114
followers
154
following
170% complete
614
615
616
617
618
619
620
621
615
616
617
618
619
620
219
621
Views
19
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
7th January 2025 3:19pm
Tags
coopers
,
hawk
,
hawk/sharp-shinned
Mags
ace
You lucky gal to capture this beautiful bird!
January 8th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
January 8th, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Nice catch!
January 8th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Love sunlight glow
January 8th, 2025
Barb
ace
Nice capture!
January 8th, 2025
