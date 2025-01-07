Previous
Coopers hawk by illinilass
Photo 621

Coopers hawk

Or it could be a Sharp-shinned hawk. Evidently difficult to distinguish between. He sat in our tree nearly a 1/2 hour this afternoon.
7th January 2025 7th Jan 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
170% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
You lucky gal to capture this beautiful bird!
January 8th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
January 8th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Nice catch!
January 8th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Love sunlight glow
January 8th, 2025  
Barb ace
Nice capture!
January 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact