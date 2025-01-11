Sign up
Previous
Photo 625
Northern Cardinal
Took a bunch of photos today of birds, this was the best!
We did get most of Christmas put away so a lot accomplished! The house seems so bare now
11th January 2025
11th Jan 25
3
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX720 HS
Taken
10th January 2025 10:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cardinal
Mags
ace
He's a beaut! Enjoying a good meal. =)
January 12th, 2025
Corinne
ace
Great catch
January 12th, 2025
Babs
ace
He is gorgeous. Quite a feast he has here
January 12th, 2025
