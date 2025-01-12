Sign up
Previous
Photo 626
Christmas put away
Time for a new puzzle.
12th January 2025
12th Jan 25
7
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
892
photos
116
followers
155
following
171% complete
View this month »
619
620
621
622
623
624
625
626
Latest from all albums
621
220
622
623
221
624
625
626
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
7
Album
365
Camera
iPad Pro (11-inch) (3rd generati...
Taken
12th January 2025 12:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
puzzle
Michelle
Wow that looks like a large puzzle!
January 12th, 2025
Diane Marie
Looks huge!
January 12th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful subject! It’ll be soo much fun.
January 12th, 2025
Jo
ace
Looks like a large and tricky puzzle
January 12th, 2025
KV
ace
Ambitious!
January 12th, 2025
Margaret Brown
ace
That’s a big puzzle, enjoy, Hubbie did our 1000 pieces in 3 days. Once he starts he can’t stop!!
January 12th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
That's going to be fun for quite a while.
January 12th, 2025
