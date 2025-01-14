Sign up
Previous
Photo 628
Illinois farm land in winter.
On our way to Bloomington where we stay with our friend Jackie. Tomorrow the 3 of us and 2 other friends take the train to Chicago to see a play.
14th January 2025
14th Jan 25
2
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
895
photos
117
followers
155
following
172% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
14th January 2025 3:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
in
,
farm
,
land
Babs
ace
Love the layers
January 15th, 2025
eDorre
ace
What a neat view and textures
January 15th, 2025
