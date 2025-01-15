Mineral Springs Park, Pekin, Illinois

We didn’t get to Chicago for our play, the train was delayed more than an hour so we would have missed our play. Instead we had a nice brekkie, went shopping, then came home. I’ve always admire this 200 acre park and thought the pavilion and frozen lake looked so pretty in the snow.

Pekin’s first park system actually emerged around 1882 after Pekin Artesian Well Co. failed at making a profit on extracting and selling the supposed medicinal mineral water believed to be in the aquifer beneath it. Obviously, the elixir didn’t do what they promoted and cured “all that ails you” but it did set the foundation to fill a need in the community and a privately funded park was created that included a bathhouse, pagoda, floating bandshell, fountain and swimming pools heated by steam.

. The second action they took was to build a timely community icon, the Pekin Park Pavilion and Pekin’s beautiful Mineral Springs Park Lagoon at the cost of $12,000. The Pavilion officially opened for public use and rentals on July 2, 1905 without heat, electricity, or plumbing. Residents could rent the facility for $5 with an added fee of $1 for use of a Piano.