Christmas down, "Spring" up!
Christmas down, “Spring” up!

Decided to go for a bit of spring when I saw a tablecloth of my mother’s that has to be older than I am!!! We’re talking vintage! This is on our sunporch. If you’ve read this far check out my other photo….you’ll know that spring is a long way off.
18th January 2025 18th Jan 25

Beryl Lloyd ace
It may not be Spring , but you have created a lovely Spring feeling with your colourful tablecloth and your delicate ornaments .
January 19th, 2025  
Tina
What a lovely setting!
January 19th, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
Lovely sunporch!
January 19th, 2025  
