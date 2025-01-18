Sign up
Photo 632
Christmas down, “Spring” up!
Decided to go for a bit of spring when I saw a tablecloth of my mother’s that has to be older than I am!!! We’re talking vintage! This is on our sunporch. If you’ve read this far check out my other photo….you’ll know that spring is a long way off.
18th January 2025
18th Jan 25
3
1
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
901
photos
117
followers
157
following
173% complete
Tags
spring
,
mothers
,
tablecloth
Beryl Lloyd
ace
It may not be Spring , but you have created a lovely Spring feeling with your colourful tablecloth and your delicate ornaments .
January 19th, 2025
Tina
What a lovely setting!
January 19th, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
Lovely sunporch!
January 19th, 2025
