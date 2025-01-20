Previous
Friends in Atlanta for the National College Football Championship by illinilass
Friends in Atlanta for the National College Football Championship

Game is between NOTRE DAME and Ohio State.
🍀GO IRISH🍀
I’ll be home watching it much more comfortable and much more cheaper!
Dorothy

Beverley ace
Very exciting… lovely photo…enjoy from the comfort of your beautiful home.
January 20th, 2025  
Marj
Heartwarming photo of friends.
January 20th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Looks like they're having a grand time! Nice group shot.
January 20th, 2025  
