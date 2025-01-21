Sign up
Previous
Photo 635
BURR
This morning about 9AM.
21st January 2025
21st Jan 25
5
1
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
907
photos
117
followers
158
following
173% complete
View this month »
628
629
630
631
632
633
634
635
Latest from all albums
224
632
225
633
226
634
227
635
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
temperature
,
collage.
Casablanca
ace
Love it! It was often -24ºc in Austria in Winter when we visited for skiing (boys) and walking in snow boots (me!) But it was a dry cold. Is yours dry or does it feel damp out there?
January 21st, 2025
Bobbi C
ace
Exact same temperatures here! I do love winter but this is to cold for me to go outside and explore.
January 21st, 2025
Mags
ace
Interesting gizmo! Terminix gave me one to monitor the humidity in the crawlspace.
January 21st, 2025
william wooderson
ace
Aaagh! Nothing would possess me to go outdoors with those temperatures...
January 21st, 2025
Jeremy Cross
ace
That's cold!
January 21st, 2025
