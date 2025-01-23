Sign up
Photo 637
Friends keeping me warm.
At one of the malls in Peoria. Warmed up to about 21°F, -6 C.
23rd January 2025
23rd Jan 25
Dorothy
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
910
photos
117
followers
157
following
174% complete
630
631
632
633
634
635
636
637
Tags
me
,
bears
,
polar
,
peoria
Harry J Benson
Nice selfie
January 24th, 2025
