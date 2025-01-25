Previous
In Honour of Robert Burns by illinilass
In Honour of Robert Burns

A favourite poem.
The roses were taken in Portland,Oregon September 2021. They have a lovely rose garden. It’s known as “City of Roses”.
25th January 2025 25th Jan 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Pat Knowles ace
Lovely Dorothy…..a beautiful poem for a red rose.
January 25th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Very lovely to read…beautiful romantic words…
January 25th, 2025  
Liz Gooster ace
Oh, how apt - beautiful roses for a romantic poem.
January 25th, 2025  
Tim L ace
He knew ... how to woo !
January 25th, 2025  
Mags ace
So pretty!
January 25th, 2025  
haskar ace
The Great Stranger. There are some translations into Polish and some of the poems are familiar to me. I like them very much. The one you showed is also translated.
January 25th, 2025  
