Previous
Photo 639
In Honour of Robert Burns
A favourite poem.
The roses were taken in Portland,Oregon September 2021. They have a lovely rose garden. It’s known as “City of Roses”.
25th January 2025
25th Jan 25
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Photo Details
Tags
collage
robert
poem
burns
Pat Knowles
ace
Lovely Dorothy…..a beautiful poem for a red rose.
January 25th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Very lovely to read…beautiful romantic words…
January 25th, 2025
Liz Gooster
ace
Oh, how apt - beautiful roses for a romantic poem.
January 25th, 2025
Tim L
ace
He knew ... how to woo !
January 25th, 2025
Mags
ace
So pretty!
January 25th, 2025
haskar
ace
The Great Stranger. There are some translations into Polish and some of the poems are familiar to me. I like them very much. The one you showed is also translated.
January 25th, 2025
