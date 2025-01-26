Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 640
Finished!
Started on the 12th, finished on 25th.
26th January 2025
26th Jan 25
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
915
photos
117
followers
157
following
175% complete
View this month »
633
634
635
636
637
638
639
640
Latest from all albums
636
228
229
637
230
638
639
640
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPad Pro (11-inch) (3rd generati...
Taken
25th January 2025 5:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
puzzle
Casablanca
ace
Well done! If you look closely enough, you can find Peter Jones and us!
January 26th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
wow you are quick!
January 26th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Brilliant fun… I’m going to keep a look out for a jigsaw on my walks.
January 26th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
well done!
January 26th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close