Ricciarelli: Italian cookies by illinilass
Photo 641

Ricciarelli: Italian cookies

Recently, Renee, (reneesala) sent the recipe to me. I made them the other day and they are delicious! A chewy almond flavour. First time I’ve used almond flour.
27th January 2025 27th Jan 25

Annie-Sue ace
They look Good!!
January 27th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Wow adventurous Dorothy….well done!
January 27th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
They look so good!
January 27th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Delicious…
January 27th, 2025  
