Previous
Photo 641
Ricciarelli: Italian cookies
Recently, Renee, (reneesala) sent the recipe to me. I made them the other day and they are delicious! A chewy almond flavour. First time I’ve used almond flour.
27th January 2025
27th Jan 25
4
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
cookies
Annie-Sue
ace
They look Good!!
January 27th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
Wow adventurous Dorothy….well done!
January 27th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
They look so good!
January 27th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Delicious…
January 27th, 2025
