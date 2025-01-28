Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 642
Another great Louise Penny
Chief Inspector Armand Gamache mystery. They are set in the province of Quebec. So far she has written 19 AG books. Does anyone else out there enjoy her books?
28th January 2025
28th Jan 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
917
photos
117
followers
157
following
175% complete
View this month »
635
636
637
638
639
640
641
642
Latest from all albums
229
637
230
638
639
640
641
642
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPad Pro (11-inch) (3rd generati...
Taken
28th January 2025 8:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
books
,
penny
,
louise
Jo
ace
New to me but I fully intend to find them. Detective stories and set in Canada sounds promising
January 28th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close