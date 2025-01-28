Previous
Another great Louise Penny by illinilass
Another great Louise Penny

Chief Inspector Armand Gamache mystery. They are set in the province of Quebec. So far she has written 19 AG books. Does anyone else out there enjoy her books?
New to me but I fully intend to find them. Detective stories and set in Canada sounds promising
January 28th, 2025  
