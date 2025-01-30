Previous
A tray of hearts by illinilass
Photo 644

A tray of hearts

Out for lunch with friends then visited a couple of shops. I usually don’t care for the colour brown but this appealed to me.
30th January 2025 30th Jan 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Barb ace
Are these polished rocks? I like them a lot!
January 30th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
sometimes shape trumps colour :-)
January 30th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
@bjywamer
Some stones and some wood. Do your physio!
January 30th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
@anniesue
And the way they were displayed.
January 30th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
@illinilass yes :-)
January 30th, 2025  
Mags ace
Oh how beautiful they are!
January 30th, 2025  
Canada Gem
Yes!
January 31st, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
January 31st, 2025  
