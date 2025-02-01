Previous
“A Complete Unknown” by illinilass
Tonight we saw the film about Bob Dylan. Music from our youth. Timothee Chalamet was an excellent Bob Dylan! The fil has been nominated for 8 Oscar’s.
1st February 2025 1st Feb 25

@illinilass
l.eggzy (Linda) ace
Oh what a great movie that would be!
February 2nd, 2025  
Purdey (Sharon) ace
Oh my husband is a huge Bob Dylan fan, he would love this.
February 2nd, 2025  
