Photo 646
Photo 646
“A Complete Unknown”
Tonight we saw the film about Bob Dylan. Music from our youth. Timothee Chalamet was an excellent Bob Dylan! The fil has been nominated for 8 Oscar’s.
1st February 2025
1st Feb 25
2
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
924
photos
117
followers
157
following
176% complete
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
1st February 2025 9:22pm
Tags
a
,
movie
,
complete
,
unknown
l.eggzy (Linda)
ace
Oh what a great movie that would be!
February 2nd, 2025
Purdey (Sharon)
ace
Oh my husband is a huge Bob Dylan fan, he would love this.
February 2nd, 2025
