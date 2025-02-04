Sign up
Previous
Photo 649
Looking west
4th February 2025
4th Feb 25
3
1
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
930
photos
117
followers
157
following
177% complete
642
643
644
645
646
647
648
649
233
646
647
234
648
235
649
236
Views
12
Comments 3
3
Fav's 1
1
Album
365
Camera
iPad Pro (11-inch) (3rd generati...
Taken
4th February 2025 5:34pm
Tags
sunset
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very peaceful
February 5th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very beautiful.
February 5th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful view and sunset!
February 5th, 2025
