Dave by illinilass
Dave

Today the world lost a wonderful man, husband to my best friend, father to 3 amazing children and “grumps” to 8 grandchildren. RIP David.
5th February 2025 5th Feb 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Lesley ace
Sad times. Lovely portrait to remember him.
February 5th, 2025  
Tim L ace
Lovely portrait, his character shines through.
February 5th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful kind face & gentle smile.
February 5th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Sorry for your loss
February 5th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely portrait.
February 5th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
I am so sorry
February 5th, 2025  
Diane Marie
So sorry. I'm sure you will be a good support to your friend as she grieves.
February 5th, 2025  
