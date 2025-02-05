Sign up
Previous
Photo 650
Dave
Today the world lost a wonderful man, husband to my best friend, father to 3 amazing children and "grumps" to 8 grandchildren. RIP David.
5th February 2025
5th Feb 25
7
0
Tags
dave
Lesley
ace
Sad times. Lovely portrait to remember him.
February 5th, 2025
Tim L
ace
Lovely portrait, his character shines through.
February 5th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful kind face & gentle smile.
February 5th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Sorry for your loss
February 5th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely portrait.
February 5th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I am so sorry
February 5th, 2025
Diane Marie
So sorry. I'm sure you will be a good support to your friend as she grieves.
February 5th, 2025
