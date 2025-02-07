Previous
To get out of the house today by illinilass
Photo 651

To get out of the house today

Mary and I went to the Missouri Historical Museum in Forest Park. The exhibit we wanted to see was on the 1904 St. Louis Worlds Fair.
I came down yesterday to be with Mary for a few days. I like the new symbol for the city. The Missouri and Mississippi Rivers merge here. Over the point of confluence a round golden disk upon which is the fleur-de-lis of France (blue) calling attention to the French background of the early City and more particularly to St. Louis of France for whom the City is named. The golden disk represents the City and/or the Louisiana Purchase.
Dorothy

Shutterbug ace
Nice images on the windows. Interesting information. Beautiful capture of the architecture also.
February 8th, 2025  
