Who knew in 1904 there were mobile phones ?

Copied from the internet. In 1904, Abraham White, president of the American De Forest Wireless Telegraph Company, saw the Saint Louis Exposition as the perfect opportunity for promoting his company as the preeminent radio firm in the United States, and also, not coincidentally, a chance to sell a lot of stock of dubious value. (According to Susan J. Douglas' 1987 book, Inventing American Broadcasting, Guglielmo Marconi had also planned to set up a display at the fair, but withdrew when he learned that De Forest was going to be there).



White lived up to his reputation as a skilled promoter by staging an impressive collection of displays, along with exaggerated accounts of his company's accomplishments. The article below appears to have accepted many of these claims at face-value--in particular, the reports of stations transmitting simultaneously without interfering with each other were really more a hope for the future than what the De Forest equipment was actually capable of at this time. Still, as a promotion White's efforts were a success, as De Forest Wireless, followed in 1906 by its successor, United Wireless, would become the largest U.S. radio corporation, until its collapse and bankruptcy in 1912, when it was taken over by Marconi.