Previous
Photo 653
Members of the Fairs board of Lady Managers 1902
Probably from the elite members of the city’s society.
9th February 2025
9th Feb 25
5
1
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
fair
,
st.
,
louis
,
worlds
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh my , and how they liked to pose !!
February 10th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
February 10th, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
Oh I love how they dressed in that time!
February 10th, 2025
Mags
ace
Love those hats and dresses!
February 10th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very different from today's women, thank goodness I don't have to dress like that every day
February 10th, 2025
