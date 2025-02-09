Previous
Members of the Fairs board of Lady Managers 1902 by illinilass
Photo 653

Members of the Fairs board of Lady Managers 1902

Probably from the elite members of the city’s society.
9th February 2025

Dorothy

ace
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh my , and how they liked to pose !!
February 10th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
February 10th, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
Oh I love how they dressed in that time!
February 10th, 2025  
Mags ace
Love those hats and dresses!
February 10th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very different from today's women, thank goodness I don't have to dress like that every day
February 10th, 2025  
