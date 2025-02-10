Sign up
Discuss
Photo 655
Texas fence
Filler…
Taken whilst visiting my nephew and wife near where they winter near Kerrville, Tx.
10th February 2025
10th Feb 25
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX720 HS
Taken
4th March 2019 12:47pm
Tags
texas
,
2019
Mags
ace
Ha ha! That's a clever and creative thing to do with boots!
April 26th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Super interesting to see
April 26th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
Lol - fun shot. We've seen a similar thing out here somewhere - only they were bras!
April 26th, 2025
