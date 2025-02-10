Previous
Texas fence by illinilass
Photo 655

Texas fence

Filler…
Taken whilst visiting my nephew and wife near where they winter near Kerrville, Tx.
10th February 2025 10th Feb 25

Dorothy

@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Mags ace
Ha ha! That's a clever and creative thing to do with boots!
April 26th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Super interesting to see
April 26th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
Lol - fun shot. We've seen a similar thing out here somewhere - only they were bras!
April 26th, 2025  
