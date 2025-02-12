Previous
Handmade jewellery , close up. by illinilass
Photo 655

Handmade jewellery , close up.

By my grandmother born in 1882, and her mother. Yes I used to wear them! But the thread is so fragile now I just admire them from time to time. Made before 1893.
12th February 2025 12th Feb 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
179% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KV ace
The colors are lovely… so nicely photographed to have handcrafted jewelry like this… so many fond memories for you.
February 12th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful in color!
February 12th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
amazing - I would never have guessed these colours!
February 12th, 2025  
Canada Gem
Wow! What a wonderful keepsake to have.
February 12th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
These are so pretty
February 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact