Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 655
Handmade jewellery , close up.
By my grandmother born in 1882, and her mother. Yes I used to wear them! But the thread is so fragile now I just admire them from time to time. Made before 1893.
12th February 2025
12th Feb 25
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
943
photos
119
followers
157
following
179% complete
View this month »
648
649
650
651
652
653
654
655
Latest from all albums
239
240
653
241
242
654
655
243
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
and
,
grandmother
,
jewellery
,
g.
KV
ace
The colors are lovely… so nicely photographed to have handcrafted jewelry like this… so many fond memories for you.
February 12th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful in color!
February 12th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
amazing - I would never have guessed these colours!
February 12th, 2025
Canada Gem
Wow! What a wonderful keepsake to have.
February 12th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
These are so pretty
February 12th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close