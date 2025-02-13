Sign up
Photo 656
Snowy and cold!
But if you’re bundled up it wasn’t bad. Not much wind.
13th February 2025
13th Feb 25
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
4
3
2
365
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
13th February 2025 2:43pm
snow
and
cold
selfie
Canada Gem
Looks like the sun is shining though!
February 14th, 2025
Babs
ace
Looks chilly but at least the sun is shining
February 14th, 2025
Barb
ace
Nice selfie, Dorothy! Stay warm now! Happy Valentine's Day!
February 14th, 2025
