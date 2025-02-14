Sign up
Previous
Photo 657
HAPPY VALENTINES DAY
My plate, made by a friend in Denmark. Used Be Funky.
14th February 2025
14th Feb 25
4
1
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
650
651
652
653
654
655
656
657
654
46
655
243
244
656
245
657
Views
13
Comments
4
4
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Taken
14th February 2025 11:51am
Tags
for2025
,
feb25words
Pat Knowles
ace
A very original heart! Beautiful.
February 14th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful !
February 14th, 2025
carol white
ace
A lovely heart plate
February 14th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome
February 14th, 2025
