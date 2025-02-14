Previous
HAPPY VALENTINES DAY by illinilass
Photo 657

HAPPY VALENTINES DAY

My plate, made by a friend in Denmark. Used Be Funky.
14th February 2025 14th Feb 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Pat Knowles ace
A very original heart! Beautiful.
February 14th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful !
February 14th, 2025  
carol white ace
A lovely heart plate
February 14th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome
February 14th, 2025  
