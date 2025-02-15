Previous
VINTAGE, TREASURE by illinilass
Photo 658

VINTAGE, TREASURE

My mother, Leta Marie Gauges Woodall
27 July 1906 - 26 July 1998.
I have always loved this photo and the frame, a horse shoe shape.
15th February 2025 15th Feb 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
180% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Beautiful photo and a gorgeous frame…. How very lovely to have this.
February 15th, 2025  
Monica
It is a treasure!
February 15th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
That is a beautiful thing to have.
February 15th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a sweet treasure !
February 15th, 2025  
Marj ace
Timeless treasure. The horseshoe is a symbol of luck and protection. This frame complements the nostalgic aura of the photo.
February 15th, 2025  
Michelle
Such an unusual frame
February 15th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
What a family treasure and perfect for FOR
February 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact