Previous
Photo 658
VINTAGE, TREASURE
My mother, Leta Marie Gauges Woodall
27 July 1906 - 26 July 1998.
I have always loved this photo and the frame, a horse shoe shape.
15th February 2025
15th Feb 25
7
0
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
7
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
15th February 2025 1:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
baby
,
picture
,
mother
,
for2025
,
feb25words
Beverley
ace
Beautiful photo and a gorgeous frame…. How very lovely to have this.
February 15th, 2025
Monica
It is a treasure!
February 15th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
That is a beautiful thing to have.
February 15th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a sweet treasure !
February 15th, 2025
Marj
ace
Timeless treasure. The horseshoe is a symbol of luck and protection. This frame complements the nostalgic aura of the photo.
February 15th, 2025
Michelle
Such an unusual frame
February 15th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
What a family treasure and perfect for FOR
February 15th, 2025
