Red clothing February words by illinilass
Red clothing February words

About the only time I wear red is to a Cardinal baseball game!
This was May 2023
Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Beverley ace
You both look soo happy & dressed for the occasion… wonderful.to see… beautiful
February 16th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
That's a keeper
February 16th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Great photo…..you look good in red!
February 16th, 2025  
Mags ace
Wonderful capture!
February 16th, 2025  
Barb ace
Terrific photo!
February 16th, 2025  
Thom Mitchell ace
Yeah, I never have anything to wear to church on Pentecost because I just don't have red!
February 16th, 2025  
Jerzy ace
What a happy picture of you two. Cardinals must be winning.
February 16th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
February 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
