Previous
Photo 659
Red clothing February words
About the only time I wear red is to a Cardinal baseball game!
This was May 2023
16th February 2025
16th Feb 25
8
5
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
8
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
6th May 2023 2:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
clothing
,
feb25words
Beverley
ace
You both look soo happy & dressed for the occasion… wonderful.to see… beautiful
February 16th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
That's a keeper
February 16th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
Great photo…..you look good in red!
February 16th, 2025
Mags
ace
Wonderful capture!
February 16th, 2025
Barb
ace
Terrific photo!
February 16th, 2025
Thom Mitchell
ace
Yeah, I never have anything to wear to church on Pentecost because I just don't have red!
February 16th, 2025
Jerzy
ace
What a happy picture of you two. Cardinals must be winning.
February 16th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
February 17th, 2025
