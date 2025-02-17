Sign up
COMPOSITION- FOR AND WORDS
The word composition comes from the Latin word componere, which means "put together“.
I put some of my David Winter cottage’s together around “the village green”. A church, 3 houses and a Cornish engine house.
It is too cold to go outside today.
17th February 2025
Dorothy
@illinilass
Agnes
Great story
February 17th, 2025
Casablanca
I love these! I have collected a number of miniature houses and properties like this over the years. Wonderful things! Most of mine are the brand "Lilliput Lane.
February 17th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
How lovely - my friend used to collect these miniature houses in the "Lilliput Lane" series !
February 17th, 2025
bkb in the city
Well done
February 17th, 2025
