COMPOSITION- FOR AND WORDS by illinilass
Photo 660

COMPOSITION- FOR AND WORDS

The word composition comes from the Latin word componere, which means "put together“.
I put some of my David Winter cottage’s together around “the village green”. A church, 3 houses and a Cornish engine house.
It is too cold to go outside today.
17th February 2025 17th Feb 25

Dorothy

@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia.
Agnes ace
Great story
February 17th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
I love these! I have collected a number of miniature houses and properties like this over the years. Wonderful things! Most of mine are the brand "Lilliput Lane.
February 17th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How lovely - my friend used to collect these miniature houses in the "Lilliput Lane" series !
February 17th, 2025  
bkb in the city ace
Well done
February 17th, 2025  
