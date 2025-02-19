Sign up
LINES- For2025, Feb25words
An apartment building in Bergen, Norway along
Byfjorden, 'the city fjord“. I took this because they all have enclosed balconies that extend their living space and have a lovely view of the city and traffic on the fjord. September 2023
19th February 2025
lines
norway
bergen
for2025
feb25words
Shutterbug
It would be nice to have an enclosed balcony. Definitely found a lot of lines.
February 20th, 2025
