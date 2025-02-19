Previous
LINES- For2025, Feb25words by illinilass
Photo 662

LINES- For2025, Feb25words

An apartment building in Bergen, Norway along
Byfjorden, 'the city fjord“. I took this because they all have enclosed balconies that extend their living space and have a lovely view of the city and traffic on the fjord. September 2023
19th February 2025 19th Feb 25

Dorothy

@illinilass
Shutterbug ace
It would be nice to have an enclosed balcony. Definitely found a lot of lines.
February 20th, 2025  
