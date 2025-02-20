Previous
SHAPES, For 2025, Feb25words by illinilass
Photo 663

SHAPES, For 2025, Feb25words

Different shapes and maybe even a ghost.
St. Peter’s Church in village of Radway, near the Battle of Edgehill. 1642. They have a nice permanent exhibition about the battle. It is a pleasant little church still active. Taken last October.
Dorothy

@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Marj ace
The silhouette in the window adds to the intrigue of the photo.
You have captured many shapes. Well done !
February 21st, 2025  
