Previous
Photo 663
SHAPES, For 2025, Feb25words
Different shapes and maybe even a ghost.
St. Peter’s Church in village of Radway, near the Battle of Edgehill. 1642. They have a nice permanent exhibition about the battle. It is a pleasant little church still active. Taken last October.
20th February 2025
20th Feb 25
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Photo Details
Tags
shapes
st.
radway
peter’s
for2025
feb25words
Marj
ace
The silhouette in the window adds to the intrigue of the photo.
You have captured many shapes. Well done !
February 21st, 2025
You have captured many shapes. Well done !