Photo 664
PADDINGTON BEAR
Tonight, we’re going to see Paddington Goes to Peru.
Photo taken last fall near Waterloo Station.
21st February 2025
21st Feb 25
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
london
,
bear
,
paddington
Beverley
ace
It’s a fabulous mural…. Super
I hope you enjoy it…
February 21st, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
February 21st, 2025
