Orion! by illinilass
Photo 666

Orion!

I couldn’t believe I took this with my nearly 4 year old iPhone SE. Taken on 13 February, a very clear cold night, near street lights. Best on black.
23rd February 2025 23rd Feb 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Annie-Sue ace
Such clarity - arms, legs, belt and sword!
February 23rd, 2025  
KV ace
Gorgeous deep blue sky… nice shot of Orion.
February 23rd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Gorgeous
February 23rd, 2025  
