Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 667
Queuing for ice cream
59 F, 15C. Our favourite ice cream stand opened last week in near zero° temperatures. We did go on Valentine Day… burr, brought them home to eat.
Today people were sitting outside but we ate in the car.
24th February 2025
24th Feb 25
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
964
photos
123
followers
155
following
182% complete
View this month »
660
661
662
663
664
665
666
667
Latest from all albums
662
247
663
248
664
665
666
667
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
24th February 2025 3:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ice
,
cream
,
warmer
,
temperatures
Casablanca
ace
I smiled. I remember standing in the dark in Cologne in Germany driving back to England from Austria. We stood on the street outside a cafe that had just closed but let us buy ice creams before he locked up. It was snowing and around -10°c. Total madness but memorable fun!
February 24th, 2025
Mags
ace
Ooo! Mint chocolate chip or butter pecan please. =)
February 25th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
February 25th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close