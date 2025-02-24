Previous
Queuing for ice cream by illinilass
Photo 667

Queuing for ice cream

59 F, 15C. Our favourite ice cream stand opened last week in near zero° temperatures. We did go on Valentine Day… burr, brought them home to eat.
Today people were sitting outside but we ate in the car.
24th February 2025 24th Feb 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
182% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
I smiled. I remember standing in the dark in Cologne in Germany driving back to England from Austria. We stood on the street outside a cafe that had just closed but let us buy ice creams before he locked up. It was snowing and around -10°c. Total madness but memorable fun!
February 24th, 2025  
Mags ace
Ooo! Mint chocolate chip or butter pecan please. =)
February 25th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
February 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact