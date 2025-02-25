Previous
GLASSWARE- February words by illinilass
GLASSWARE- February words

This jug/pitcher belonged to my great grandmother. My mother remembered it being so heavy as a child she wasn’t allowed to use it. When filled it’s almost too heavy for me nowadays!
25th February 2025 25th Feb 25

Dorothy

@illinilass
Jo ace
Beautiful lines and shape
February 25th, 2025  
Margaret Brown ace
Love the shape, it looks quite large, I don’t think I would manage it either!
February 25th, 2025  
