Previous
Photo 668
GLASSWARE- February words
This jug/pitcher belonged to my great grandmother. My mother remembered it being so heavy as a child she wasn’t allowed to use it. When filled it’s almost too heavy for me nowadays!
25th February 2025
25th Feb 25
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
glassware
,
for2025
,
feb25words
Jo
ace
Beautiful lines and shape
February 25th, 2025
Margaret Brown
ace
Love the shape, it looks quite large, I don’t think I would manage it either!
February 25th, 2025
