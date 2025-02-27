Previous
Boring by illinilass
Photo 670

Boring

Coming home from Bloomington this afternoon, Illinois landscape in the winter! Planting of the crops will probably begin around the early April.
27th February 2025 27th Feb 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
GaryW
The wispy clouds are pretty!
February 28th, 2025  
Tina ace
Big Sky! The night sky must be amazing there.
February 28th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice openness
February 28th, 2025  
