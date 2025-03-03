Sign up
Previous
Photo 674
Rainbow Monday
Hibiscus that belonged to my neighbour, “Aunt” Minnie. She was actually a girlfriend’s aunt but became mine when I moved here.
Taken summer 2020.
3rd March 2025
3rd Mar 25
0
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
977
photos
123
followers
155
following
667
668
669
670
671
672
673
674
252
670
671
253
672
254
673
674
Views
7
Album
365
Tags
minnie
,
hibiscus
,
aunt
,
rainbow2025
