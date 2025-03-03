Previous
Rainbow Monday by illinilass
Rainbow Monday

Hibiscus that belonged to my neighbour, “Aunt” Minnie. She was actually a girlfriend’s aunt but became mine when I moved here.
Taken summer 2020.
