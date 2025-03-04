Previous
Rainbow-orange by illinilass
Rainbow-orange

Taken at an orchid nursery on the Big Island, Hawaii. November 2018.
Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Diana ace
I have never seen such beautiful orchids, the colours are gorgeous!
March 4th, 2025  
