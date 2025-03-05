Sign up
Previous
Photo 677
Rainbow 2025
My favourite colour rose. Taken September in Washington Park, Portland, Oregon September 2021. My first plane trip after Covid.
5th March 2025
5th Mar 25
6
2
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
982
photos
123
followers
154
following
185% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
15th September 2021 11:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
rose
,
rainbow2025
Michelle
Beautiful
March 5th, 2025
Pauline
Beautiful
March 5th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
March 5th, 2025
Marj
ace
Charming !
March 5th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful!
March 5th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely flowers
March 5th, 2025
