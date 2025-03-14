Sign up
Previous
Photo 686
Rainbow Friday Blue
Blue Himalayan poppies. Has to be on of my favourite flowers! I rarely see them since they prefer cooler weather. These were taken in Alaska in 2006. The year we drove from West Virginia to Alaska.
In Bhutan they symbolise Purity and Spirituality.
14th March 2025
14th Mar 25
6
5
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
blue
,
alaska
,
poppies
,
himalayan
,
2006
,
rainbow2025
vaidas
ace
Nice and unexpected colour.
March 14th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
I love these poppies! Haven't seen any in ages either. Beautiful photo.
March 14th, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
Stunning, I’ve never seen this colour poppy before
March 14th, 2025
Dione Giorgio
And they give you a beautiful feeling just looking at them.
March 14th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Sooo amazing to see blue poppies… stunning
March 14th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
How beautiful
March 14th, 2025
