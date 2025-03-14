Previous
Rainbow Friday Blue by illinilass
Photo 686

Rainbow Friday Blue

Blue Himalayan poppies. Has to be on of my favourite flowers! I rarely see them since they prefer cooler weather. These were taken in Alaska in 2006. The year we drove from West Virginia to Alaska.
In Bhutan they symbolise Purity and Spirituality.
14th March 2025 14th Mar 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
187% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

vaidas ace
Nice and unexpected colour.
March 14th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
I love these poppies! Haven't seen any in ages either. Beautiful photo.
March 14th, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
Stunning, I’ve never seen this colour poppy before
March 14th, 2025  
Dione Giorgio
And they give you a beautiful feeling just looking at them.
March 14th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Sooo amazing to see blue poppies… stunning
March 14th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
How beautiful
March 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact