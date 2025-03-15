Previous
Rainbow Saturday, purple by illinilass
Rainbow Saturday, purple

A type of mallow, it was such a luscious purple! 6 October 2022. Nunnington Hall. Here’s a little history.
Nunnington Hall is a country house situated in the English county of North Yorkshire. The river Rye, which gives its name to the local area, Ryedale, runs past the house, flowing away from the village of Nunnington. A stone bridge over the river separates the grounds of the house from the village. Above, a ridge known as Caulkley's Bank lies between Nunnington and the Vale of York to the south. The Vale of Pickering and the North York Moors lie to the north and east. Nunnington Hall is owned, conserved and managed as a visitor attraction by the National Trust.
Fisher Family
A beautiful rich purple flower - and Nunnington Hall is a wonderful place to explore!

Visually appealing color and detail. Thanks for the interesting narrative.
Such a stunning colour… it’s a real wow…
That looks like silk….beautiful.
