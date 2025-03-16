Sign up
Photo 688
Rainbow Pink
Dahlia, taken at Bateman’s, home of Rudyard Kipling. October 2022
16th March 2025
16th Mar 25
7
7
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Views
10
Comments
7
Fav's
7
365
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
19th October 2022 10:30am
dahlia
,
2022
,
rainbow2025
,
bateman’s
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beauty ! fav
March 16th, 2025
Diana
ace
So beautiful, I have a pink one today too :-)
March 16th, 2025
william wooderson
ace
It just oozes sumptuousness! Fav
March 16th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
@allsop
Made me think of you!
Beautiful shot
March 16th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Gorgeous.
March 16th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
March 16th, 2025
Barb
ace
Beyond gorgeous!
March 16th, 2025
Beautiful shot