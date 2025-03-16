Previous
Rainbow Pink by illinilass
Rainbow Pink

Dahlia, taken at Bateman’s, home of Rudyard Kipling. October 2022
16th March 2025 16th Mar 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beauty ! fav
March 16th, 2025  
Diana ace
So beautiful, I have a pink one today too :-)
March 16th, 2025  
william wooderson ace
It just oozes sumptuousness! Fav
March 16th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
@allsop Made me think of you!

Beautiful shot
March 16th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Gorgeous.
March 16th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
March 16th, 2025  
Barb ace
Beyond gorgeous!
March 16th, 2025  
